Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,686,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,474,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278,893 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $192,130,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $154,369,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,357,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,647,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,433 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the sale, the director owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. The trade was a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,554 shares of company stock worth $2,976,117. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

