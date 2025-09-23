Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 260 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Daiwa America cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

Applied Materials Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $200.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

