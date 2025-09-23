Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 2,989 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Schlumberger by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 808,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,999,000 after purchasing an additional 92,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 379,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

