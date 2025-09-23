Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 360 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $193.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.47 and its 200 day moving average is $165.65.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

