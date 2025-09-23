Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 728 Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF $DGCB

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DGCB opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $55.65.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.