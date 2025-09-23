Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 778 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 748.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 93.1% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 4.0%

MOH opened at $182.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $151.95 and a 12 month high of $359.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.18.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

