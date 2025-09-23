Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,584,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Melius assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

