Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 1,616 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 18,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,924,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 61,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $90.87.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

