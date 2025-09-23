Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 426 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF $IHAK

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $959.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

