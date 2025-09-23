Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 66 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX stock opened at $191.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.21. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.33 and a fifty-two week high of $192.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

