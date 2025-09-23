Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,715,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,093,000 after buying an additional 958,199 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,471,000 after buying an additional 45,873 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,136,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,711,000 after buying an additional 736,250 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,010,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after buying an additional 867,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after buying an additional 363,158 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $928.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

