Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Position in BlackRock $BLK

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,085.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $32,358,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6%

BLK stock opened at $1,135.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,120.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,014.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,171.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

