Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

