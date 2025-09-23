Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF $FIW

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $89.31 and a 52-week high of $115.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

