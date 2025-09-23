Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $296,000 Stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF $BKAG

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,864 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Vision MN LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period.

BKAG stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

