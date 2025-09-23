Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $316,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 911,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 664,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 659,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.