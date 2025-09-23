Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $316,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 911,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 664,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 659,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 3.6%
Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
