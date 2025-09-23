Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $103,359,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $346.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

