Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $350,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $294.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $295.50. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.