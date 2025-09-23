Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $376,000 Stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF $FID

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 277.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FID opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

