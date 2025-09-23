Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $444,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE EOG opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Stephens began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

