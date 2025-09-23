Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $415,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $620,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,070 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $238,083,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 422.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,261 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,329.01. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,661.35. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $112.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.95. The company has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

