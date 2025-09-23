Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.19.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $396.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.07. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

