Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $352,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,147,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after purchasing an additional 460,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,963,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,911,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,431,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 971,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,191,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,897,000 after purchasing an additional 319,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0898 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.