Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. $RNP

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 765,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 691,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after buying an additional 320,617 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 810.1% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 221,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 197,038 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 98,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE RNP opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

