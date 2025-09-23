Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 215 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.7%

BK stock opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

