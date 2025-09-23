Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 2,823 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 56,460.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $125.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 2.18. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

