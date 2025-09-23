Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 92 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Corpay were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Corpay by 309.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Corpay by 648.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Corpay by 22.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price target on shares of Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.43.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $300.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.88. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.02 and a 12-month high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

