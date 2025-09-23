Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XONE

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $637.75 million, a PE ratio of -52.80 and a beta of -0.15. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

