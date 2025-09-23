Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,132,211,000 after purchasing an additional 712,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,574,000 after purchasing an additional 810,938 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,192,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after buying an additional 3,165,381 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3%

ICE stock opened at $170.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,083.66. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,669 shares of company stock valued at $42,333,438. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

