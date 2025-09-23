Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF $RWK

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 289.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWK stock opened at $125.70 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.96. The company has a market cap of $889.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

