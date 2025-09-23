Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 1,064 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in NiSource were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 255,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,609,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,922,000 after buying an additional 946,870 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 168,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

NI opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $43.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

