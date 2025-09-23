Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 163 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,673 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.23 and its 200 day moving average is $127.78. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

