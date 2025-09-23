Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $214.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $202.96 and a 52 week high of $226.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.82.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

