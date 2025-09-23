Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 287 Shares of MPLX LP $MPLX

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in MPLX were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MPLX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MPLX by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in MPLX by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in MPLX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 32,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MPLX by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MPLX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MPLX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut MPLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MPLX from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MPLX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

MPLX stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. MPLX LP has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04.

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. MPLX had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MPLX LP will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. MPLX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.97%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

