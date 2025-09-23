Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 3,702 Shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. $GAB

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 472.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of GAB stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.