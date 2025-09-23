Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 396 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,308,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $69.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.