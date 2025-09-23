Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 432 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TTE. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $69.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.