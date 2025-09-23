Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 714 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF $ILCB

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,060,000. Keystone Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

