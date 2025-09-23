Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 847 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $26.38.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

