Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $292,000 Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 33.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.5% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.7% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.50, for a total transaction of $4,517,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,330,683. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 190,847 shares of company stock worth $39,921,480 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.73.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $217.88 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

