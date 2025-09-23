Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $304,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SJM opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.