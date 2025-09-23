Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $364,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $77,207,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,879,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15,990.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 170,296 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.7% during the first quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 446,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 99,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 309.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 97,876 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $95.18 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.94 per share, with a total value of $84,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 28,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,848.38. This trade represents a 3.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $856,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 28,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,061.80. This represents a 54.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,079. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Hovde Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $133.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.