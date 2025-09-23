Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 907 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the first quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $402.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.35. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $445.74.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.42 EPS. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $154,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,610. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total value of $410,869.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,041.98. This trade represents a 8.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,663 shares of company stock worth $5,709,488. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.