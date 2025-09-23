Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTGS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,364,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after buying an additional 551,873 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,771,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 881.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 307,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 276,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 966,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after buying an additional 257,082 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,069,000.

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $36.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

