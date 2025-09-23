Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 708.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,070.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total transaction of $445,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,436.38. The trade was a 24.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $196,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,775.30. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0%

SSD stock opened at $180.07 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $197.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $631.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

