SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

