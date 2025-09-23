SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

