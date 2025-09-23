Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,274 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 2.3%

BAH stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. William Blair raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.