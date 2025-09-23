Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 49,718 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.