Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12,290.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,418,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318,559 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,426,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $126,048,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.77%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.